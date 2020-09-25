Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.13.

TSE:FM opened at C$11.61 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.68.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,066.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.24%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

