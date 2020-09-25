First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.87 Million

Equities analysts expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $46.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the lowest is $45.60 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares posted sales of $44.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full year sales of $188.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.50 million to $192.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $186.60 million, with estimates ranging from $183.30 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.03 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMBH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $22.77 on Friday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $380.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

