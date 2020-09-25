Brokers Offer Predictions for Inter Pipeline Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IPL)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inter Pipeline’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$578.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.59.

Shares of IPL opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 177.98%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

