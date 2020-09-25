Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vale in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.01. Vale has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 110.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Capital Innovations LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 63.7% in the first quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

