TheStreet Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of ICHR opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $486.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 17,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $533,852.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $296,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,946. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ichor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

