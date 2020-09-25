Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $187.80 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.53.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $387.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $359.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,009.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.73. Tesla has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock worth $69,328,343 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.