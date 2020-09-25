Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

DECK stock opened at $217.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.46. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $225.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,150. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 25,488 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,620,000.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.