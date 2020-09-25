Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

RL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.87.

NYSE:RL opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

