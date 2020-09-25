Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Issued By Northcoast Research

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $172.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $183.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

