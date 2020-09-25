Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Issued By Northcoast Research

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $172.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $183.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Earnings History and Estimates for Casey`s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TheStreet Lowers Ichor to C+
TheStreet Lowers Ichor to C+
Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Tesla
Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Tesla
Deckers Outdoor Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share
Deckers Outdoor Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ralph Lauren Corp Issued By Piper Sandler
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ralph Lauren Corp Issued By Piper Sandler
Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Casey’s General Stores Inc Issued By Northcoast Research
Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Casey’s General Stores Inc Issued By Northcoast Research
Box Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Box Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report