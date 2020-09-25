Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOX in a research report issued on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOX’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. BOX has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $313,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,218,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,087.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $5,745,230. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in BOX by 60.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BOX by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 117,530 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BOX by 35.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 193.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,228 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

