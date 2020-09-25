Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Phreesia in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Phreesia’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,475 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $126,374.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,321 shares of company stock worth $2,478,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 62.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after acquiring an additional 964,055 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 159.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 72.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 242.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

