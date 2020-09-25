Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Issued By Piper Sandler

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get ALERUS FINL COR/SH alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ALERUS FINL COR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of ALRS opened at $18.25 on Thursday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.48 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,009,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 31.3% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 484,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 115,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 50.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 66.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 124.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.