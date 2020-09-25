Groupe Gorge (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Groupe Gorge (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of GGRGF stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Groupe Gorge has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24.

About Groupe Gorge

Groupe Gorgé SA operates in the areas of smart safety systems, protection of high-risk installations, and 3D printing in France and internationally. The company's Smart Safety Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and restricted environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

