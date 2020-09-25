Agile Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of AGRX opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $244.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Issued By Piper Sandler
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Issued By Piper Sandler
Groupe Gorge Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold
Groupe Gorge Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold
Agile Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Agile Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Parkland Fuel Corp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Parkland Fuel Corp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Brokers Offer Predictions for 1st Source Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for 1st Source Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
B. Riley Comments on Aspen Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
B. Riley Comments on Aspen Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report