Agile Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of AGRX opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $244.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

