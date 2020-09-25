Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Parkland Fuel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of PKI opened at C$36.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.67. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.50.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.49 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,568,416.95.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.