Brokers Offer Predictions for 1st Source Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Source in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1st Source currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 34.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 26.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 69.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

