B. Riley Comments on Aspen Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $239.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million.

In other news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,083 shares in the company, valued at $252,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

