B. Riley Comments on Aspen Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $239.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million.

In other news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,083 shares in the company, valued at $252,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?

Earnings History and Estimates for Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Issued By Piper Sandler
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Issued By Piper Sandler
Groupe Gorge Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold
Groupe Gorge Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold
Agile Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Agile Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Parkland Fuel Corp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Parkland Fuel Corp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Brokers Offer Predictions for 1st Source Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for 1st Source Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
B. Riley Comments on Aspen Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
B. Riley Comments on Aspen Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report