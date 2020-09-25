Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report released on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 378.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

