Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Information Services in a report released on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$30.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.80 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

ISV opened at C$18.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $323.75 million and a P/E ratio of 17.42. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$12.02 and a 1-year high of C$18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.33%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

