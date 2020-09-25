Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Cut by Analyst

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAE. Raymond James increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $446,324.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 4,275.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

