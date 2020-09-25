Wedbush Comments on Pacira Biosciences Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pacira Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

PCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of PCRX opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $64.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $296,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,774.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $137,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,946 shares of company stock valued at $16,833,961. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.