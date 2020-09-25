Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Neogen Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Neogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEOG. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.62. Neogen has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.79 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,864,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,252,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,172,000 after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Neogen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

