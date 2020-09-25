ABB’s (ABB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ABB stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. ABB has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 1,252.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

