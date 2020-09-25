Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Boosted by William Blair

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMY. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

