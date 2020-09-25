Central Federal Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Federal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Federal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Central Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

CFBK opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. Central Federal has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Federal by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 267,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 204,333 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Central Federal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 36,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Central Federal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

