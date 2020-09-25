AAC (OTCMKTS:AACH) vs. BioTelemetry (OTCMKTS:BEAT) Head-To-Head Survey

AAC (OTCMKTS:AACH) and BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AAC and BioTelemetry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC 0 0 0 0 N/A BioTelemetry 0 1 5 0 2.83

BioTelemetry has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.32%. Given BioTelemetry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioTelemetry is more favorable than AAC.

Profitability

This table compares AAC and BioTelemetry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC N/A N/A N/A BioTelemetry 4.42% 17.68% 9.36%

Risk and Volatility

AAC has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioTelemetry has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AAC and BioTelemetry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC $295.76 million 0.00 -$59.40 million N/A N/A BioTelemetry $439.11 million 3.31 $29.84 million $1.95 21.80

BioTelemetry has higher revenue and earnings than AAC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of AAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of BioTelemetry shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of AAC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of BioTelemetry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioTelemetry beats AAC on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 inpatient substance abuse treatment facilities, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,080 inpatient beds, including 700 licensed detoxification beds, 24 standalone outpatient centers, and 4 sober living facilities across 471 beds for a total of 1,551 combined inpatient and sober living beds. It also offers multi-media marketing services to families and individuals struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities. In addition, the company performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. On June 20, 2020, AAC Holdings, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc., a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments. The Healthcare segment focuses on the remote cardiac monitoring to identify arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. This segment offers mobile cardiac telemetry services; and event monitoring services, which enable physicians to prescribe wireless event, digital loop event, memory loop event, and non-loop event monitors. It also provides Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors, and INR monitoring services. It serves cardiologists, electrophysiologists, neurologists, and primary care physicians. The Research segment offers laboratory services, such as cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug and medical device trials. Its centralized services comprise electrocardiogram, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, expert reporting, and statistical analysis. It also provides support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, development, and sale of non-invasive cardiac monitors and other population health management devices for healthcare companies, as well as contract manufacturing services under the BioTel Care and BioTel Alliance names. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

