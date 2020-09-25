Financial Survey: Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) & Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

63.2% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Seres Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $10,000.00 9,442.96 -$55.18 million ($4.60) -0.93 Seres Therapeutics $34.51 million 55.80 -$70.28 million ($1.20) -21.04

Catalyst Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and Seres Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Seres Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 390.65%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.62%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than Seres Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences N/A -53.48% -44.85% Seres Therapeutics -262.34% N/A -64.79%

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors. The company is also developing Dalcinonacog alfa, a Factor IX drug, which has completed enrollment of a Phase I/II subcutaneous dosing trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with hemophilia B; CB 2679d-GT, a FIX gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia B; and CB 2782, an anti-C3 protease program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as CB 1965a, a Factor Xa therapeutic program used as a universal procoagulant. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development of human Factor VIIa products; and ISU Abxis. The company has strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-401, which is in Phase Ib study in metastatic melanoma to augment the efficacy of anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-301, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-109, a donor-derived purified bacterial spore-based microbiome therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial to correct dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome in the setting of recurrent CDI. Further, it is developing SER-262, a multi-strain Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study for CDI antibiotic treatment; and SER-155, a microbiome therapeutic candidate to correct dysbiosis in patients following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell or solid organ transplants. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as collaboration with AstraZeneca. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.