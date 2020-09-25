Reviewing Beard (OTCMKTS:BRCOQ) and Kronos Worldwide (OTCMKTS:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) and Beard (OTCMKTS:BRCOQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beard has a beta of -6.83, meaning that its share price is 783% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kronos Worldwide and Beard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 1 1 1 0 2.00 Beard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.26%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kronos Worldwide is more favorable than Beard.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Beard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide 4.51% 8.98% 3.82% Beard N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Beard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.73 billion 0.83 $87.10 million $0.75 16.65 Beard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Beard.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Beard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kronos Worldwide beats Beard on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

Beard Company Profile

The Beard Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in carbon dioxide, oil and gas, coal reclamation, and e-commerce businesses in the United States. The company's Carbon Dioxide segment produces and sells carbon dioxide gas in Colorado and New Mexico. Its Oil and Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. This segment owns non-operated working interests or overriding royalty interests in producing wells in Colorado and Wyoming; and undeveloped oil and gas leases in such states and in Mississippi. The company's Coal Reclamation segment operates coal fines reclamation facilities; and provides slurry pond core drilling services, fine coal laboratory analytical services, and consulting services. Its e-Commerce segment holds Voucher patent that is offered under royalty basis. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On October 12, 2012, The Beard Company, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Beard Co. is in liquidation.

