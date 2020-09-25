Contrasting Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) & Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (OTCMKTS:IRS)

Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) and Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Henderson Investment and Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henderson Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Henderson Investment has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Henderson Investment and Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Investment $217.81 million 0.92 $7.91 million N/A N/A Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins $1.79 billion 0.10 -$673.67 million ($11.45) -0.26

Henderson Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins.

Profitability

This table compares Henderson Investment and Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Investment N/A N/A N/A Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins -49.40% -52.14% -8.70%

Summary

Henderson Investment beats Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Henderson Investment Company Profile

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates six department stores under the Citistore name; and two general merchandise stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA and UNY names. The company is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Investment Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in the consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

