Head to Head Analysis: Delcath Systems (DCTH) and Its Rivals

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Delcath Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

6.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Delcath Systems and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.58 million -$8.88 million -0.01 Delcath Systems Competitors $1.25 billion $127.57 million -7.15

Delcath Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems’ competitors have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Delcath Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems Competitors 1315 4184 6867 396 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.15%. Given Delcath Systems’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -455.95% N/A -45.24% Delcath Systems Competitors -587.97% -1,381.51% -24.42%

Summary

Delcath Systems competitors beat Delcath Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. Its Phase III clinical trial products include FOCUS Trial for the patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma; and ALIGN Trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.