Comparing Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 2.76% 4.69% 0.26% CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 19.67% 3.11% 0.19%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 0.68 $4.52 billion N/A N/A CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR $22.57 billion 1.10 $8.06 billion $0.78 5.50

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Summary

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is based in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.