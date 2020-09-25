$2.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) will post $2.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $9.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

YUMC opened at $51.39 on Friday. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

