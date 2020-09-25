Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will post sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.49 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $12.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $14.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Adient by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADNT opened at $16.31 on Friday. Adient has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

