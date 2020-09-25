$51.73 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) will post $51.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.95 million and the highest is $53.50 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $10.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 399.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $134.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $135.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $220.74 million, with estimates ranging from $206.68 million to $234.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $39.52 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $873.99 million, a PE ratio of 329.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $58,715.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,859.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $53,771.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares in the company, valued at $52,676,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

