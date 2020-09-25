Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Million

Analysts expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post $9.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.91 million to $10.00 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $6.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $37.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.08 million to $40.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $52.68 million, with estimates ranging from $41.02 million to $69.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSO. BidaskClub raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 24.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 61.4% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth about $733,000. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $7.57 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $326.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

