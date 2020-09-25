Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Up 0.4%

Goodfood Market Corp (TSE:FOOD) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.46. 242,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 330,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.43.

FOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.15 target price on Goodfood Market and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $483.21 million and a P/E ratio of -37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.81.

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

