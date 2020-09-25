Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.67. 3,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02.

