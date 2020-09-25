Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Stock Price Down 1%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 1,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 16,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of Maranhão State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comparing Royal Bank of Scotland Group and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR
Comparing Royal Bank of Scotland Group and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR
Comparing HB Fuller & Flamemaster
Comparing HB Fuller & Flamemaster
Financial Analysis: Northern Dynasty Minerals and Its Competitors
Financial Analysis: Northern Dynasty Minerals and Its Competitors
$2.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings Inc This Quarter
$2.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings Inc This Quarter
KLDiscovery versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast
KLDiscovery versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast
Adient PLC Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion
Adient PLC Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report