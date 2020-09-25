Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Stock Price Down 1%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 1,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 16,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of Maranhão State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.