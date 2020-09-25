BerkshireHathawayInc . (OTCMKTS:BRK.A) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

BerkshireHathawayInc . (OTCMKTS:BRK.A) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $310,643.91 and last traded at $313,780.00. 296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314,840.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $321,453.53 and a 200 day moving average of $287,946.24.

BerkshireHathawayInc . (OTCMKTS:BRK.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The company reported $3,420.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.84 billion during the quarter.

BerkshireHathawayInc . Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

