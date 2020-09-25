Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBNC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of HBNC opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $417.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.32. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 738,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 250,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 93,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 33.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

