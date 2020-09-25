Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Co Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $944.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 496,182 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 90.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 91,672 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

