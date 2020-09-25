Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of LYFT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will earn ($1.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.29). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LYFT’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LYFT from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

LYFT stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.54. LYFT has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,122 shares of company stock worth $597,099 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 516.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,145 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

