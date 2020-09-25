Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Pentair PLC Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a report issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

PNR stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pentair by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 39.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 251,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

