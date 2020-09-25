Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Pixelworks, Inc. Issued By Colliers Secur. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pixelworks in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 21st. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Anderson forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.23.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis acquired 17,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $40,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth $523,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 161,632 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 60.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 386,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth $449,000. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

