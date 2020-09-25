KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a report issued on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.69.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $126.30 on Thursday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.