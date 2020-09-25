First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) shares shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.49. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.