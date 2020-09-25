iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.19. 513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

