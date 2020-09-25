iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DFVS) Trading Up 3.9%

iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DFVS) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21.

