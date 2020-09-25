MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 1,107,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,292,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.08.

MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It owns interest in the Gold Ridge project comprising approximately 2,305 acres of tenement, including 343 acres of patented mining claims, 112 company-owned un-patented mining claims, and 12 leased un-patented mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.

