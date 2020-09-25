ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15.

About ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

